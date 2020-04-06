Book of evidence served on man accused of Cork city murder

A book of evidence has been served on a 41-year-old man accused of murdering a 52-year-old man at the deceased man’s home in Cork City.

Keith O’Hara appeared in person at Cork District Court where the large book of evidence, contained in three bulky folders, was served on the accused.

Mr O’Hara handed the files to his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, after a brief consultation in Courtroom 1 at the Anglesea St courthouse in Cork City.

Sergeant John Kelleher said following service of the book of evidence that the prosecution application was to have the case sent forward to the Central Criminal Court with the accused in custody.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, that before sending the case forward, he had to give Mr O’Hara the alibi notice whereby the accused must give the State certain notice if he is relying on an alibi defence.

Mr O’Hara, formerly of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, is charged that he allegedly murdered Paul Jones, on September 4, 2019, at 108 Bandon Rd, Cork.

The second charge in the book of evidence alleges that, on the same date at the same place, he trespassed to commit an assault causing harm.

Mr O’Hara is the second person sent forward to the Central Criminal Court accused of murdering Paul Jones.

The sister of the late Paul Jones — Helen Jones, aged 52, of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork — also faces the same charge of murdering Paul Jones.

In addition, she faces a second charge of aggravated burglary arising out of the investigation into her brother’s murder last September. Ms Jones had her case sent forward to the Central Criminal Court one week ago.

It will now be a matter for that court to fix a date for hearing the case.

Because that will require the swearing in of a jury and many witnesses, it could be some months before a trial is possible due to the current restrictions on court business as a result of the corona-virus crisis.