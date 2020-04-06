News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Book of evidence served on man accused of Cork city murder

Book of evidence served on man accused of Cork city murder
Paul Jones
By Liam Heylin
Monday, April 06, 2020 - 05:25 PM

A book of evidence has been served on a 41-year-old man accused of murdering a 52-year-old man at the deceased man’s home in Cork City.

Keith O’Hara appeared in person at Cork District Court where the large book of evidence, contained in three bulky folders, was served on the accused.

Mr O’Hara handed the files to his solicitor, Frank Buttimer, after a brief consultation in Courtroom 1 at the Anglesea St courthouse in Cork City.

Sergeant John Kelleher said following service of the book of evidence that the prosecution application was to have the case sent forward to the Central Criminal Court with the accused in custody.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, that before sending the case forward, he had to give Mr O’Hara the alibi notice whereby the accused must give the State certain notice if he is relying on an alibi defence.

Mr O’Hara, formerly of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork, is charged that he allegedly murdered Paul Jones, on September 4, 2019, at 108 Bandon Rd, Cork.

The second charge in the book of evidence alleges that, on the same date at the same place, he trespassed to commit an assault causing harm.

Mr O’Hara is the second person sent forward to the Central Criminal Court accused of murdering Paul Jones.

The sister of the late Paul Jones — Helen Jones, aged 52, of 27 Cahergal Avenue, Mayfield, Cork — also faces the same charge of murdering Paul Jones.

In addition, she faces a second charge of aggravated burglary arising out of the investigation into her brother’s murder last September. Ms Jones had her case sent forward to the Central Criminal Court one week ago.

It will now be a matter for that court to fix a date for hearing the case.

Because that will require the swearing in of a jury and many witnesses, it could be some months before a trial is possible due to the current restrictions on court business as a result of the corona-virus crisis.

READ MORE

Shop robbery accused had knife and shouted ‘coronavirus’

More on this topic

Court refuses to adjourn hearing of challenge against Shannon LNG terminalCourt refuses to adjourn hearing of challenge against Shannon LNG terminal

Two men remanded over charges connected to ATM thefts in LouthTwo men remanded over charges connected to ATM thefts in Louth

Appeal dismissed against EPA decision to grant emissions licence to Mayo gas refinery Appeal dismissed against EPA decision to grant emissions licence to Mayo gas refinery

'I do not feel safe in my own home': Woman gets protection order from 'controlling' husband'I do not feel safe in my own home': Woman gets protection order from 'controlling' husband


TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Man, 40s, dies following stabbing at Tipperary apartment complexMan, 40s, dies following stabbing at Tipperary apartment complex

Covid-19 testing to ramp up to 4,500 per day in ‘really crucial week’Covid-19 testing to ramp up to 4,500 per day in ‘really crucial week’

‘Economic suicide’ to impose austerity after Covid-19 crisis passes‘Economic suicide’ to impose austerity after Covid-19 crisis passes

Food banks delivering for those most in needFood banks delivering for those most in need


Lifestyle

A spell in isolation might be an opportunity to change habits and help the environment.10 ways to be eco-friendly in lockdown

This steak with whisky-braised onions and mustard sauce recipe makes for a hearty supper.Steak with whisky-braised onions and mustard sauce recipe

Gardening tutor Sally Nex offers her top tips to help you start a thriving vegetable garden.How to grow your own veg in just three weeks

In a new daily feature, Arts editor Des O'Driscoll lists the best things on the box for the evening ahead.Monday's TV highlights: Brilliant quiz minds, driving test-stress and property deals gone awry

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »