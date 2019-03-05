Book of evidence served on Cork man accused of grandfather's murder

A book of evidence has been served on a young Cork man accused of murdering his grandfather last July.

Garda Martin Lawton served the book of evidence on Christopher O’Callaghan today at Cork District Court.

On the application of Sergeant Annmarie Twomey, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward to the present sessions of the Central Criminal Court.

Christopher O’Callaghan of 15 Woodview, Pinecroft, Grange, Douglas, Cork, first appeared in court charged with murder one month ago. On that occasion, there could be no bail application as the district court does not have jurisdiction to grant bail on such a charge. However, Frank Buttimer, solicitor, indicated that the accused had since been granted bail at the High Court in Dublin.

The scene on Galwey’s Lane on the morning of the incident. Pic: Eoin English

Judge Kelleher remanded O’Callaghan on continuing bail as set by the High Court.

The late Joseph O’Callaghan, 66, was found at 8 Galwey’s Lane, Douglas, Cork, on July 2, 2018. The deceased’s grandson, Christopher O’Callaghan was charged with his murder on that date.

Garda Martin Lawton charged Christopher O’Callaghan contrary to Common Law. The charge alleges that on July 2, 2018, at 8 Galwey’s Lane, Douglas, Cork, he did murder Joseph O’Callaghan. The 22-year-old was cautioned that he did not have to say anything when charged but that anything he might say would be taken down in writing and could be given in evidence. He made no reply.

Mr Buttimer applied to have free legal aid extended for the appointment of a barrister and senior counsel to represent the accused at the murder trial in the Central Criminal Court. Judge Kelleher granted that application.

The judge also gave the accused the required alibi warning which relates to notices that must be given to the prosecution if a defendant intends to call witnesses stating the accused was elsewhere at the relevant time.