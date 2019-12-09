News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Book of evidence prepared against member of gardaí

By Liam Heylin
Monday, December 09, 2019 - 09:33 PM

A book of evidence is being prepared on a charge against a member of An Garda Síochána accused of signing another person’s name to a document. Garda Brigette O’Connor, aged 38, from Limerick and serving as a garda in Cork city, appeared before Cork District Court today.

The Director of Public Prosecutions previously indicated that the case could only be dealt with summarily at district court level on a plea of guilty. In the absence of such a plea, it is now necessary for the prosecution to prepare a book of evidence so that the charge can be dealt with by indictment at the circuit court.

The charge against Garda O’Connor is contrary to Section 25 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act of 2001 and states that on July 2, 2017, at the Bridewell Garda Station on Kyrl’s St, Cork, she allegedly made a false instrument by producing a false statement of withdrawal by signing a particular man’s name with the intention that it be used to induce another person to accept it as genuine, and by reason of so accepting the said instrument, to do some act or make some omission to the prejudice of that person or any other person.

No background details to the alleged offence were outlined in court.

Defence solicitor Marian Fogarty, of Cantillon Solicitors, complained of the delay in bringing the book of evidence. Sergeant John Kelleher said a number of issues needed to be clarified before the DPP would be in a position to complete the book of evidence.

Judge Olann Kelleher said the court would have to be told of some progress in the preparation of the book of evidence by the next court date. Judge Kelleher adjourned the case until January 6 at Cork District Court.

