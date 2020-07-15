News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Book of evidence due in case over animal cruelty charges

Book of evidence due in case over animal cruelty charges
It is alleged that the accused man's farm had fallen into disrepair and that upon inspection by Department of Agriculture inspectors, animal carcases were found on the land without having been disposed of properly. Stock image.
By Liam Heylin
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 06:20 PM

A book of evidence is to be prepared in the case against a farmer facing animal cruelty charges.

Sergeant John Kelleher said it was alleged in the case against Tadgh Cashman, aged 51, of Castletreasure, Donnybrook, Cork, that his farm had fallen into disrepair and that upon inspection by Department of Agriculture inspectors, animal carcases were found on the land without having been disposed of properly.

The defendant faced 11 charges at Cork District Court yesterday.

Sgt Kelleher said the state application was for a lengthy adjournment so that the accused could comply with directions from the Department of Agriculture to get his farm in order.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused man, Tadgh Cashman, on bail to appear in Cork District Court again in three months.

Eight of the charges relating to March 30 were for counts of permitting a carcass of livestock to remain unburied in a yard where a dog could access it.

Other counts were for causing or permitting unnecessary suffering to cattle in his care, failing to control animals from straying and failing to comply with an order to reduce his herd size to a maximum of 30 castrated male bovines.

Tadgh Cashman was remanded on continuing bail until October 21.

READ MORE

Government to defer reopening of pubs until August 10

More on this topic

Detective with PTSD brings action to prevent his dismissalDetective with PTSD brings action to prevent his dismissal

Jail as man pleads guilty to spitting at garda patrol car twiceJail as man pleads guilty to spitting at garda patrol car twice

November date for second lead action over swine flu vaccineNovember date for second lead action over swine flu vaccine

Ian Bailey appears in Dublin court to fight murder case extradition bidIan Bailey appears in Dublin court to fight murder case extradition bid

Court caseTOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Kinsale restaurant takes no-shows off the menu as diners fail to fulfil bookings in 'new culture'Kinsale restaurant takes no-shows off the menu as diners fail to fulfil bookings in 'new culture'

Insulation worker who suffered injury after slipping on ladder at Limerick house suesInsulation worker who suffered injury after slipping on ladder at Limerick house sues

Gardaí reunite owner with phone after tracking thief from Dunloe to PortlaoiseGardaí reunite owner with phone after tracking thief from Dunloe to Portlaoise

Garda Adrian Donohoe murder trial hears high-earning suspect has no reason to be involved in robberiesGarda Adrian Donohoe murder trial hears high-earning suspect has no reason to be involved in robberies


Lifestyle

Arsenal v Liverpool is the big game in the Premier League, while Cate Blanchett continues in her role as Mrs AmericaWednesday's TV highlights: Mrs America and live soccer action

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, July 11, 2020

  • 1
  • 6
  • 11
  • 15
  • 41
  • 44
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »