Book of evidence due in case over animal cruelty charges

A book of evidence is to be prepared in the case against a farmer facing animal cruelty charges.

Sergeant John Kelleher said it was alleged in the case against Tadgh Cashman, aged 51, of Castletreasure, Donnybrook, Cork, that his farm had fallen into disrepair and that upon inspection by Department of Agriculture inspectors, animal carcases were found on the land without having been disposed of properly.

The defendant faced 11 charges at Cork District Court yesterday.

Sgt Kelleher said the state application was for a lengthy adjournment so that the accused could comply with directions from the Department of Agriculture to get his farm in order.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused man, Tadgh Cashman, on bail to appear in Cork District Court again in three months.

Eight of the charges relating to March 30 were for counts of permitting a carcass of livestock to remain unburied in a yard where a dog could access it.

Other counts were for causing or permitting unnecessary suffering to cattle in his care, failing to control animals from straying and failing to comply with an order to reduce his herd size to a maximum of 30 castrated male bovines.

Tadgh Cashman was remanded on continuing bail until October 21.