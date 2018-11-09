Home»Breaking News»ireland

Book of condolence opened for Irishman murdered in South Africa

Friday, November 09, 2018 - 12:30 PM

A book of condolence has opened in Churchtown, Co. Dublin following the murder of a local man in South Africa yesterday.

60-year-old John Curran was found with multiple stab wounds at his apartment in Cape Town.

The father of four was a Principal of The Good Shepard National School in Churchtown for 16 years before retiring a number of years ago.

The parent of one former pupil has fond memories of him.

"My children were here in the 90s and John was a great guidance for the children of the area. He was a great thinker as well," he said.

It is thought Mr Curran, who is originally from Dublin, was the victim of a robbery where only his phone was taken.

South African Journalist JJ Cornish says it does not appear the incident was a burglary that went wrong.

Mr Cornish said: "There is no indication of that at all. There was a British man who was stabbed in his flat in Greenpoint, not terribly far away, just last month and a 24-year-old man has been arrested in that regard."

