NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Book links Zappone incident to Enda Kenny downfall

By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Monday, May 13, 2019 - 05:50 AM

Former taoiseach Enda Kenny’s mishandling of a conversation with the Minister for Children about the maltreatment of Sergeant Maurice McCabe set in motion a chain of events which led to his downfall, a new book reveals.

Enda the Road: Nine Days that Toppled a Taoiseach, by journalist and broadcaster Gavan Reilly, explores Mr Kenny’s downfall over nine days in February 2017. The book reveals how behind the scenes, Mr Kenny’s department sought to stop a statement being issued by Katherine Zappone’s department on what was known about a Tusla file relating to Sgt McCabe.

READ MORE

Light rail system part of €3.5bn Cork transport plan

“Kenny’s team were profoundly displeased that Zappone’s handlers issued the statement without their full agreement,” writes Mr Reilly.

The anger over perceived insubordination was compounded by new political claims contained within it.

Mr Kenny later admitted he was wrong to say Ms Zappone told him she was meeting Sgt McCabe.

The then-taoiseach said he was “guilty of not giving accurate information” in relation to who told him about Ms Zappone’s meeting with Sgt McCabe.

“After the botched [RTÉ radio] interview where he recalled with specific detail how he had spoken to Zappone before her meeting with the McCabes... when that account was later written off as untrue, Kenny’s trustworthiness took a hit from which he never recovered,” writes Mr Reilly.

The book also reveals how, during the crisis, a crunch meeting between Fine Gael ministers and the Independent Alliance was called but Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was not initially invited.

“Irked by the failure to invite him, Varadkar opted not to attend the Independent Alliance meeting at all,” writes Mr Reilly.

Mr Kenny refused to be interviewed for the book, published by Mercier Press.

READ MORE

Motorist flips car after caught speeding at 133km/h

More on this topic

Leo Varadkar set to hold first meeting as Fine Gael leader

Twitter reacts to the resignation of Enda Kenny

Enda Kenny bids farewell; party leaders share their thoughts on his legacy

Analysis: Question marks surround his legacy but Enda Kenny did it his own way

KEYWORDS

Enda Kenny

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating after woman's body found in Co Donegal

Three students rescued from base of cliff in Co Kerry

Man who died following fall on Carrauntoohil named

Pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Co Roscommon


Lifestyle

Five things for the week ahead

On a wing and a prayer for our old friend Ron

Beluga whale trained to spy for Russia?

Islands of Ireland: What the Butler saw

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 11, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 10
    • 13
    • 39
    • 47
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »