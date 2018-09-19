Home»Breaking News»ireland

Bono says Pope Francis 'aghast' about church sex abuse

Wednesday, September 19, 2018

U2 frontman Bono has described Pope Francis as being “aghast” about sex abuse in the Catholic Church.

The singer met privately with Francis today at the Vatican hotel where the pope lives, to discuss themes that Bono told reporters included “the wild beast that is capitalism” and sustainable development.

Bono said that because Francis visited Ireland recently, they spoke about the pontiff’s “feelings about what has happened in the church”.

The Irish church’s reputation has been stained by cases of paedophile priests and systematic abuse cover-ups.

Bono said he told Francis how it looks to some that abusers are more protected than victims and “you can see the pain in his face, and I felt he was sincere”.

Francis is under pressure to reveal what he knew about abusers.

- Press Association


