Bombardier’s Belfast operation sold to US firm Spirit

By Press Association
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 11:28 AM

Aircraft manufacturer Bombardier’s Northern Ireland operations have been sold to US firm Spirit AeroSystems.

Bombardier employs more than 3,500 people in Northern Ireland, primarily in East Belfast.

The Canadian-owned multi-national is reorganising its business to focus on business aircraft and trains.

Kansas-based Spirit supplies Boeing and Airbus plane manufacturers.

The wings for the Airbus A220 are made at Bombardier’s Belfast plant.

Michael Ryan, chief operations officer Aerostructures at Bombardier Aviation, said: “Through this agreement with Bombardier, we are delighted that Spirit, a global, tier-one aerostructure manufacturer and supplier, has recognised our unique offering and growth potential. We look forward to an exciting future ahead.

“We are immensely grateful to Bombardier for 30 years of development and investment in Belfast, and more recently in Casablanca and Dallas, enabling us to advance our capabilities and skills to world-class levels.”

