Bomb squad defuse two viable devices in Louth

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 10:11 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Two viable explosive devices have been defused in Co. Louth.

They were found in a house in Drogheda yesterday evening.

At around 3 o'clock yesterday afternoon two improvised explosive devices were found at a house on Mary Street in Drogheda.

Following a request from An Garda Síochána, an Army Bomb Disposal Team was called to the scene at around 6pm.

File photo.

A safety cordon was put in place while nearby houses were evacuated while the operation was ongoing.

READ MORE: Gardaí arrest two men after €97k worth of drugs seized in Clare and Limerick

Two viable explosive devices were identified, made safe and removed for further investigation. At 9pm, the scene was declared safe.

Earlier this week, a viable explosive device was found in Meath, which was believed to be destined for use in a feud between two gangs in Drogheda.


