Home»Breaking News»ireland

Bomb squad deals with viable device left outside house in Dublin

Monday, October 01, 2018 - 07:04 AM

Residents from Whitehall in Dublin were evacuated from their homes last night, after a suspicious device was found under a car.

Gardaí and the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called to the scene on Yellow Road shortly after 10pm and a controlled explosion was carried out.

The road was closed for a time but people were allowed to return at around 1am this morning and the road has since reopened.

Dublin City Councillor Paul McAuliffe said Gardaí will continue their investigation today.

Mr McAuliffe said: "We understand it was left outside a person's home and that it was a viable device because a controlled explosion took place.

"The Gardaí are going to consult with residents today and tomorrow to reassure them and to inform them of what happened."


KEYWORDS

bombDublin

More in this Section

Here is the time of year when most burglaries happen, according to the AA

Animal welfare organisation to launch campaign about risks of buying pets online

PSNI make three arrests after reported crossbow incident in Derry

Young Meath man dies suddenly after attending music event


More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 29, 2018

    • 6
    • 9
    • 13
    • 14
    • 27
    • 45
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »