Bomb disposal team attending to suspect device in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, August 15, 2019 - 11:21 AM

A suspect device was discovered in the Greencastle Drive area of Coolock in Dublin at around 9am this morning.

The area is currently cordoned off and the Army Bomb Disposal team are at the scene.

Investigations are continuing.

