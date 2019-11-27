Boil water notice issued for 9,500 people in east Cork

Irish Water have issued a boil water notice in Co. Cork.

The notice covers the Whitegate Regional Water Supply Scheme in east Cork and is in place because of an issue with the filtration process at the plant.

Around 9,500 people will be affected in Whitegate, Aghada, Rostellan, Saleen, Cloyne, Ballycotton, Churchtown, Shanagarry and Ballinacurra.

Irish Water apologised to customers and acknowledged the "significant inconvenience the boil water notice will cause" adding it is working with Cork County Council to resolve the situation as soon as possible.

People are being advised to boil all water for drinking, food preparation, brushing of teeth and making of ice, until further notice.

The water supply board said: "Following advice from the Health Service Executive, Irish Water and Cork County Council have issued a Boil Water Notice for the area supplied by the Whitegate Public Water Supply to protect approximately 9,500 people following a recent drinking water quality test.

"The Boil Water Notice has been put in place as a precautionary measure due an issue with the filtration process at the plant. Irish Water and Cork County Council are working to resolve this situation as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, all customers of this supply are advised to boil water before use until further notice."