Boil water notice for 600,000 may not be lifted for days

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - 06:47 AM

A boil water notice for parts of the greater Dublin area may not be lifted for a number of days.

Irish Water issued the warning to 600,000 people yesterday, after an issue at one of its treatment plants in Kildare.

The boil water notice covers parts of Fingal, areas in Dublin City Council, parts of South Dublin County Council, parts of Kildare and Dunboyne in Meath.

It follows a mechanical fault a water treatment plant in Leixlip in Kildare.

Irish Water says that problem has been fixed, but the untreated water that made its way into the system must now be flushed out.

Yvonne Harris, from Irish Water, said it could pose a risk to people's health if consumed.

Ms Harris said: "There is a risk that there would be bugs in the water, cryptosperidium is the one that people would be familiar with and there is a second bug.

"We hope that this would not impact our customers, but if anyone is feeling unwell or has concerns they should visit their GP."

Green Party MEP for Dublin, Ciaran Cuffe, said the fault at Irish Water's plant in Kildare raises questions about the quality of its infrastructure.

Mr Cuffe said: "Dublin's water supply has suffered from a chronic lack of investment over many decades.

"I think Irish Water need to show us very clearly they are going to minimise the chance of an instant like this reoccurring and show us they are putting taxpayers' money in the right place to safeguard our water supply."

Irish Water says the water quality will be tested over the coming days and the boil water notice will be removed once it is deemed safe to do so.

