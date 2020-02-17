News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Boil water notice affecting 6,500 people in Cork

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 17, 2020 - 06:44 AM

Around 6,500 people in Cork have been told to boil their water following problems with water quality.

The notice was issued last night to homes and businesses supplied by the Whitegate Regional Public Water Supply.

It has been put in place due to an issue with the filtration process, and Irish Water has apologised to those impacted.

"There have been previous water quality issues on this supply and we acknowledge the significant inconvenience this causes," Neil Smyth, Irish Water Operations Lead, said.

"We would like to assure the public that we are working to re-instate all stages of the treatment process and to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.

Our priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and protecting public health.

