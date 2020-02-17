Boil water notice affecting 6,500 people in Cork

Around 6,500 people in Cork have been told to boil their water following problems with water quality.

The notice was issued last night to homes and businesses supplied by the Whitegate Regional Public Water Supply.

It has been put in place due to an issue with the filtration process, and Irish Water has apologised to those impacted.

Following consultation with the @HSELive a Boil Water Notice has been issued for the area supplied by the Whitegate Regional Public Water Supply. See https://t.co/VdFStcK2IZ for more. @Corkcoco — Irish Water (@IrishWater) February 16, 2020

"There have been previous water quality issues on this supply and we acknowledge the significant inconvenience this causes," Neil Smyth, Irish Water Operations Lead, said.

"We would like to assure the public that we are working to re-instate all stages of the treatment process and to resolve the problem as quickly as possible.