Boil water notice affecting 600,000 people to remain in place until at least tomorrow

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 11, 2019 - 01:36 PM

Irish Water has said it will be tomorrow before an update is issued on the boil water notice affecting parts of Dublin, Kildare and Meath.

Further tests are being carried out at the Leixlip treatment plant where a fault occurred after heavy rain.

More than 600,000 people are into the 7th day of boiling their drinking water as a result.

In a message posted to Twitter, Irish Water said: "We continued to collect water quality samples over the weekend. Additional testing is taking place today and Tuesday."

