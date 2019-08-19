News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
BOI apologies for ATM glitch that debited customer's accounts twice

By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, August 19, 2019 - 04:03 PM

The Bank of Ireland has apologised after an ATM glitch debited customers' accounts twice.

It is the second time this year that the bank has had to apologise for duplicate debits from peoples' bank accounts arising out of technology issues in its ATM network.

In February, the bank apologised to people who had withdrawn cash from Bank of Ireland ATMs but who had seen the amount debited twice from their accounts.

It was reported at the time that this issue affected thousands of people, most of whom were customers of other banks but who had used Bank of Ireland ATMs to withdraw cash.

Tracker Mortgage Scandal: Hundreds may find their complaints judged out of date

But it has declined to comment further on the nature or extent of the latest technology glitch or to comment on how an issue which emerged in February seems to have hit its ATM network again.

Almost identical complaints emerged in recent days after customers of other banks raised concerns about duplicate debits from their accounts with their own banking providers.

In one case, a complainant who is a customer of Ulster Bank said they had withdrawn €70 but had seen €140 debited from their account in two €70 debits.

Ulster Bank asked the complainant if they had used a Bank of Ireland ATM to make the cash withdrawal.

In a statement, Bank of Ireland said the latest issue affected a number of customers who made cash withdrawals from Bank of Ireland ATMs on August 15.

"We’ve identified the issue and are addressing the duplication for those impacted," a spokesman said.

"All account balances will be corrected as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."

