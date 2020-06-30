News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bog slides in Leitrim force families to leave homes

There is fear in the area following bog slides over the weekend after torrential rain. Stock image
By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - 02:00 PM

The chairman of Drumkeeran IFA in Leitrim Tommy Drugan has told of the fear in the area following bog slides over the weekend after torrential rain.

Thousands of acres of bogs have “slipped down” the mountain he told RTÉ radio’s News at One leaving five to six family homes at risk of being demolished.

It was very hard to do anything at the moment, he said as it was uncertain if the bogs would slide further. He said it was believed that the prolonged dry spell in the spring led to cracks in the bog which filled following recent torrential rain.

“The fear is that thousands of bogs could move more,” he added.

A bridge, dating from the 1800s, is in the path of the bog slide, but so far it has withstood the pressure. “If it went it would have a catastrophic effect,” he warned.

On Sunday night a number of families moved from their homes as they feared the buildings could be demolished.

“It is hard to imagine the severity of it ‘til you see it.” 

There have not been landslides in the area in living memory, he said. There were no works on the mountain that could have caused the slide.

There are still many cracks on the bogs and forestry that has moved, he said. Farmers were also concerned about livestock as they don’t know where they are.

