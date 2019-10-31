News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Bodycams for gardaí could infringe rights, warns ICCL

Bodycams for gardaí could infringe rights, warns ICCL
By Cianan Brennan
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 06:36 AM

The introduction of body-worn cameras for gardaí would have no positive effects and could even serve to hinder community policing, the justice minister has been warned.

A new submission to Charlie Flanagan by the Irish Council for Civil Liberties (ICCL) seeks to debunk the seven justifications for such cameras being introduced as outlined by the Department of Justice earlier this year.

Such cameras were first used in the US where their introduction was aimed at reducing instances of police brutality and racially-charged violence.

However, that context is far removed from the Irish one, where the vast majority of police officers are unarmed, according to Doireann Ansbro, senior research and policy officer with the ICCL.

“There appears to be a lot of misinformation out there,” Ms Ansbro told the Irish Examiner.

“As far as we can tell, there is no clear and conclusive evidence that these cameras are serving any purpose. Different studies give different results,” she said, adding that in some jurisdictions the distribution of cameras to police forces actually saw an increase in violent action.

Most cameras can be switched on and off at an officer’s discretion, Ms Ansbro said, adding that “the assumption is that all police officers are honest”.

The idea for body-worn cameras was first mooted by the Commission on the Future of Policing before being introduced into legislation by the Government earlier this year.

Ms Ansbro said she has been told that the legislation has the weight of the Government behind it as the “political will” exists for its realisation.

“People think they’ll contribute to certain outcomes, but when you do the in-depth research it’s hard to see how that’s the case,” she said. She added that “significant privacy concerns” surround the cameras.

“These cameras will be on the streets and they’re much more intrusive than CCTV.

“They’re at close range with audio as well, and it has the potential to affect people’s behaviour, dictating where they go,” she said, adding that the cameras could have a “chilling effect” on the right to protest.

READ MORE

Kylie Jenner files for restraining order

More on this topic

Border region not ‘lawless zone’, insists Garda commissionerBorder region not ‘lawless zone’, insists Garda commissioner

Man arrested in Cork in relation to alleged €400k bogus share scheme fraudMan arrested in Cork in relation to alleged €400k bogus share scheme fraud

'Political correctness gone mad,' says solicitor as Gardaí send letters apologising to offenders'Political correctness gone mad,' says solicitor as Gardaí send letters apologising to offenders

Man arrested and charged in connection with burglary and theft from carMan arrested and charged in connection with burglary and theft from car


BodycamGardaiTOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Stroke treatment expansion at CUH face major delay due to vacant consultant postStroke treatment expansion at CUH face major delay due to vacant consultant post

High Court judge to decide later in challenge over refusal of driving licence renewalHigh Court judge to decide later in challenge over refusal of driving licence renewal

Woman left with life changing injuries following Cork hit-and-runWoman left with life changing injuries following Cork hit-and-run

Judge says he 'cannot understand' why more addiction services are not being providedJudge says he 'cannot understand' why more addiction services are not being provided


Lifestyle

Julia Pochko returns to Cork for the classic ballet.She tells Ellie O’Byrne about her training regime and the importance of dance to her life.Julia Pochko on falling in love with ballet and her return to Cork

Here are Des O'Drscoll's top Netflix picks for the month of November.Best of Netflix for November

With sustainable, locally-made goods in high demand, the best Cork and Kerry food producers are coming together to showcase their products as Munster’s largest indoor food market returns to Cork CIty Hall, writes Ciara McDonnell.Made in Munster: The best of Cork and Kerry sustainable foods on show at Cork City Hall

World Vegan Day on Friday celebrates animal-free food and clothing. While researching vegan options in Cork city, the wide variety on offer — cappuccinos, lattés and hot chocolates, milk substitutes such as oat, coconut, and soya alternatives — suggests huge demand.Plant power: Eight vegan meals put to the taste test

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »