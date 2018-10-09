Bodybuilder avoids jail over ‘toxic brew of meds’

By Tom Tuite

A bodybuilder who competed at a high level internationally has been spared jail and a criminal record after he was caught with “a toxic brew of medications”.

Hans Vogel, of Cameron Court, Cork St, Dublin, pleaded guilty to eight charges under the Irish Medicines Board Act following a seizure of steroids at his home.

Dublin District Court heard the case followed an investigation by the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), which had him on its “radar”.

Judge John Brennan had told Vogel he was giving him a chance and ordered him to pay €1,000 in prosecution expenses. The judge noted yesterday the money had been paid and applied the Probation of Offenders Act, sparing Vogel a criminal conviction and a sentence.

Judge Brennan heard earlier that on May 26, 2015, Vogel had anabolic steroids, a weight loss medicine, and Sildamax, a Viagra-like product containing Sildenafil. Vogel’s charges related to supply of six types of medicinal products which were regulated or prescription controlled.

HPRA enforcement officer Alan Smullen told the court he identified Vogel as the supplier of anabolic steroids and he was granted a warrant to search his apartment.

Mr Smullen was accompanied by gardaí and another HPRA officer. Vogel pointed out the steroids and explained he was a body-builder. There were 300 Sildamax tablets, 1,500 Dianabol tablets, 20 vials of testosterone enanthate, 250 Rexobol tablets, 50 capsules of a product named DNP 200, and 250 Clenbuterol tablets.

The HPRA officer told the court the testosterone enanthate substance was not approved for marketing in Ireland. Mr Smullen said that Sildamax was for treatment of erectile dysfunction but could have certain consequences for people with heart problems.