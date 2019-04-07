Body recovered from base of Cliffs of Moher during search for missing tourist

A body has been recovered during the search for a missing woman in Co Clare.

A search operation was mounted last night for a woman in her 40s who is understood to be have been visiting Ireland from Australia.

She was reported missing in the vicinity of the Cliffs of Moher at around 11pm. Gardaí mounted an initial search and requested assistance from the Coast Guard.

Volunteers from the Doolin unit of the volunteer service travelled to the scene and carried out a cliff top search while the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115, was also tasked.

The search was stood down at around 3.30am when no trace of the woman was found. It is understood that some personal belongings were found on the cliff walking trail.

During a follow-up coastline search at first light today, a body was spotted at the base of the cliffs at Aill Na Searrach.

The Naval Service Diving Section was called in to help with the recovery operation.

Naval divers and Coast Guard volunteers travelled to the scene by boat at around 3.10pm. Four divers swam ashore, secured a body which they safely recovered to the Coast Guard boat.

The body was transported to the Coast Guard station in Doolin where Gardaí were waiting. The remains have been taken by hearse to University Hospital Limerick for formal identification and a post-mortem examination.

A Garda spokesman confirmed they are investigating all the circumstances of the death but at this early stage, don’t believe there is anything suspicious.

Gardaí have also been liaising with the family of the missing woman but will wait for formal identification of the body before confirming whether it is her.