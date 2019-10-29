Body of woman in her 80s found in house in Kerry

The body of a woman has been found in a house near Ballyduff in Co. Kerry.

Gardaí are at the scene of the house not far from the village. It is understood the woman is in her 80s and lived alone.

Her body was discovered this morning and it is expected the State pathologist may visit the scene at a housing development around 1km from the village of Ballyduff.

Gardaí at Listowel are investigating and the house has been sealed off and a technical examination is to take place.

The woman who is widowed had not been seen for a number of days.

The alarm was raised just before midday.

Gardaí said the course of their investigation will be determined by the results of a post-mortem on the woman's body.