Home»ireland

Body of missing teenager found in storm drain in north Belfast

The PSNI have been searching for Noah Donohoe for the last six days.
By Press Association
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 01:36 PM

-Additional reporting from Digital Desk Staff

The body of Noah Donohoe has been found in a storm drain in north Belfast.

The PSNI says at this stage there is no evidence to suspect foul play.

The remains of the 14 year old were recovered this morning after he went missing on Sunday evening.

Police believe he fell off his bike and suffered a head injury.

PSNI Superintendent Muir Clark said the storm drain complex where he was found was almost 1 kilometre long and that the PSNI have been searching the complex for a number of days this week.

Mr Clark said: "It is an extremely challenging environment in which to work and that is why it has taken that length of time to go through that complex."

READ MORE

Micheál Martin receives seal of office from President Michael D Higgins; Meets possible Cabinet appointees

Officers searching for missing Belfast teenager believe they have found his body

Police in Northern Ireland believe a body found in North Belfast this morning is the missing teenager Noah Donohoe.

A huge search operation has been taking place all week to find Noah, who was last seen in areas close to the Shore Road.

Police believe he may have fallen from his bicycle and hurt his head.

A PSNI statement said: “Police can confirm that a body was recovered in the North Belfast area just before 9.45am today.

"Officers believe it is the missing teenager Noah Donohoe and are continuing to provide support to his family at this very difficult time.

“Enquiries are continuing and there are no further details at this stage.”

On Friday, officers found a bag containing the teenager’s laptop, which was examined by specialist officers.

The discovery came after a member of the public responded to a specific appeal by police for help to find the bag.

Superintendent Muir Clark described the discovery of the bag as “significant”.

Meanwhile, the PSNI have charged a 26-year-old man over social media comments regarding Noah. The accused is due before Belfast Magistrates' Court next month.

