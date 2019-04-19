Body of missing man found by fishermen in Co Clare

The body of a man, reported missing from his home earlier this week, has been recovered from the Shannon Estuary off Co Clare.

The discovery was made by two fishermen early today while a search was ongoing for a man in his 50s reported missing in Co Clare.

Members of the volunteer Bunratty Search and Rescue unit also joined the search this morning.

While a search was ongoing this morning, two fisherman reported finding a body in the Shannon Estuary close to the Beeves Rock Lighthouse about eight kilometres south-west of Shannon Airport between counties Clare and Limerick.

After alerting gardaí, members of Bunratty Search and Rescue made their way to the scene. On arrival, they found that the fishermen had managed to hook the body and hold onto it against the running tide until the rescue boat arrived.

The body was taken on board the rescue craft and recovered to the slipway at Bunratty where gardaí were waiting. Afterwards, the body was removed by hearse to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.