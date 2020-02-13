News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Body of missing Corkman Cormac Ryan found by divers

Corkman Cormac Ryan.
By Neil Michael
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 09:36 PM

Divers looking for missing 31-year-old Cormac Ryan have found him.

According to Midleton Rugby Club’s twitter account just before 9pm tonight, his body has been found.

The club said: “It's with great sadness to announce that Cormac has been found this evening.

“Thanks to all volunteers who came out to search for him and made sure he was found.

“Our deepest condolences go to his family and friends.”

Gardaí at Anglesea Street had appealed to the public for assistance in tracing Ryan, who had been missing from Cork City since Sunday.

Cormac was last seen wearing a dark green coat, blue jeans, wine coloured shirt and black shoes with a thick white sole.

Divers from Mallow Search and Rescue had been helping in the search for Ryan.

They were tasked by gardai to search sections of the River Lee for him and had re-started their search at 9am this morning.

