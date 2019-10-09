News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Body of missing Cork woman Frankie Devlin recovered, gardaí confirm

Frankie and her grandson
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, October 09, 2019 - 04:58 PM

Gardaí have confirmed that the body of Frankie Devlin has been recovered.

Ms Devlin from Midleton, Co Cork had last been seen on CCTV footage at 10.45pm on Saturday evening in Garryvoe.

Gardaí have confirmed that her body was found today, and have thanked people for their assistance.

Hundreds of volunteers were involved in the search for the mother of four.

Speaking yesterday, her son Killian said he was overwhelmed by the support of locals, the gardaí, the Coast guard and Cork City Missing Persons who searched for his mother amid inclement weather conditions.

"Just people even giving you a pat on the back is such comfort. Last night I put a notice up on Facebook that we would be searching for her today and so many people have turned out."

TOPIC: Missing people

