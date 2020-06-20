Body of man recovered from river in Waterford

A post mortem is expected after the body of a man in his 50s was recovered from a river in Co Waterford today.

The man's body was recovered from the river in Ballyduff this morning.

Gardaí said in a statement: "A search operation was conducted with assistance by Fermoy Search & Rescue and the discovery was made at approximately 7.30am."

The body of the man has been taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

Gardaí in Lismore are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of the man.

They added that inquiries are ongoing.