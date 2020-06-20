News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Body of man recovered from river in Waterford

Body of man recovered from river in Waterford
File image.
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 20, 2020 - 06:49 PM

A post mortem is expected after the body of a man in his 50s was recovered from a river in Co Waterford today.

The man's body was recovered from the river in Ballyduff this morning.

Gardaí said in a statement: "A search operation was conducted with assistance by Fermoy Search & Rescue and the discovery was made at approximately 7.30am."

The body of the man has been taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

Gardaí in Lismore are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death of the man.

They added that inquiries are ongoing.

READ MORE

Firefighters at scene of car on fire at Carrickmines Retail Park

More on this topic

Det Garda Colm Horkan hugely popular with colleagues and in GAA circlesDet Garda Colm Horkan hugely popular with colleagues and in GAA circles

Nine arrested as searches carried out in Limerick, Clare and TipperaryNine arrested as searches carried out in Limerick, Clare and Tipperary

Gardaí seize money and suspected drugs after seeing car parking in disabled bayGardaí seize money and suspected drugs after seeing car parking in disabled bay

Gardaí investigating serious assault want to speak with man seen in Sandycove areaGardaí investigating serious assault want to speak with man seen in Sandycove area

TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

'The limit does not exist': Leo Varadkar wins bet with Mean Girls quote'The limit does not exist': Leo Varadkar wins bet with Mean Girls quote

Stephen Silver charged in connection with killing of Garda Colm HorkanStephen Silver charged in connection with killing of Garda Colm Horkan

Cork residents protest at landlord's house over student partiesCork residents protest at landlord's house over student parties

Rugby ace Johnny Sexton offers to run 36km Debra challenge in place of pal EmmaRugby ace Johnny Sexton offers to run 36km Debra challenge in place of pal Emma


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps is dazzled by ceiling light design possibilities for that summer refreshLet there be light: Check out the dazzling choices this season

There's something for everyone at Lynes & Lynes' auction, writes Des O'SullivanAntiques: From boardroom painting to music hall posters - Lynes & Lynes auction

Des O'Sullivan looks at the garden sculpture on offer in an upcoming saleAntiques: Go find sunny spots and shady nooks

With gyms shut, parks in our area have been full of people exercising, stretching and jogging.Michelle Darmody: Easy recipes to help sustain us as we exercise more

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, June 17, 2020

  • 1
  • 8
  • 11
  • 12
  • 20
  • 26
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »