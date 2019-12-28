News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Body of man found in Cork city house

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 28, 2019 - 06:48 PM

The body of a man has been discovered at a house in Cork city.

It is believed he may have sustained severe injuries prior to his death and may have been dead for some time.

The discovery was made this afternoon at round 4pm at a property off the Boreenmana Road, just two kilometres from Cork city centre.

Gardaí have launched a major investigation.

The body remains at the scene which is being preserved pending a full forensic and technical examination.

The State Pathologist has been informed and a post mortem examination is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

