Body of man, 30s, found at bus station in Cork city

The body of a man in his 30s has been discovered at Parnell Place bus station this morning.

Station staff alerted the authorities to the incident at approximately 6am this morning.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 30s that occurred on Parnell Place, Co Cork on the 26th April 2019 at approximately 6am.

“The body currently remains at the scene. The incident is under investigation and is ongoing.”

The scene is currently being examined by forensic experts while bus services continue to operate.

Gardaí are treating the incident as a "tragic accident".

