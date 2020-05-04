Body of horse which drowned found near Cork city pier

Gardaí attended a scene in Cork city where a horse drowned in the River Lee.

The horse's body was found at the pier in Blackrock this afternoon.

It is unclear how the animal got onto the pier.

Garda attended the incident at 4pm and said the horse was "in the control of its owner" at the time of its death.

"A horse became distressed and died having returned to the pier at Blackrock following a swim. It’s understood the horse was in the control of its owner at the time," a spokesperson said.

Enquires into the matter are ongoing, gardaí confirmed.