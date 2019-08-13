News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Body found in search for missing Irish teen 'likely' to be that of Nora Quoirin

Body found in search for missing Irish teen 'likely' to be that of Nora Quoirin
By Press Association
Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 09:40 AM

Update: A body found in Malaysia is “likely” to be that of missing 15-year-old Nora Quoirin, the Lucie Blackman Trust said.

The teenager disappeared from the Malaysian jungle resort of Dusun on Sunday, August 4.

The trust, which is handling media for the Quoirin family, confirmed a body had been found in the search for the teenager.

“At this time we cannot confirm it is Nora. However, it sadly seems likely. Investigations are underway to confirm identity and cause of death,” the charity said.

Malaysian police confirmed that rescuers had found the body of a Caucasian female in the forest surrounding a nature resort where Nora was reported missing.

Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop said officials are in the process of determining whether the body, which was found on Tuesday, is the 15-year-old.

A BBC journalist reported that the body was found 2km (just over a mile) away from the Dusun resort, has white skin and is female.

Police leading the investigation have refused to rule out a “criminal element” in the teenager’s disappearance.

Body found in search for missing Irish teen 'likely' to be that of Nora Quoirin

Clarification sought after reports of body found in search for Nora Quoirin

Earlier: A body has been found in the hunt for missing 15-year-old Nora Quoirin, it has been reported.

The Irish teenager disappeared from the Malaysian jungle resort of Dusun on Sunday, August 4.

A spokesman for the Lucie Blackman Trust which is handling media enquiries for Nora’s family said he is aware of the reports and is urgently seeking clarification.

Nora’s mother made a heartfelt appeal on Monday to find her as a €10,000 reward was offered for information leading to her safe return.

Her parents, Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin, a French-Irish couple who have lived in London for 20 years, thanked those looking for her as fundraising pages set up by the teenager’s aunt and uncle collected more than £100,000 from well-wishers.

Voluntary hikers and even reportedly a shaman are among those to have joined the search for Nora, who was born with the brain defect holoprosencephaly and has special needs.

Appearing before cameras on Monday, a visibly emotional Ms Quoirin said: “Nora is our first child.

“She has been vulnerable since the day she was born.

“She is so precious to us and our hearts are breaking. We are appealing to anyone who has information about Nora to help us find her.”

Police leading the investigation have refused to rule out a “criminal element” in the teenager’s disappearance.

READ MORE

Malaysian rescue workers enter 10th day of searching for missing teen Nora Quoirin

More on this topic

Malaysian rescue workers enter 10th day of searching for missing teen Nora QuoirinMalaysian rescue workers enter 10th day of searching for missing teen Nora Quoirin

'Our hearts are breaking' - Family of missing Nora Quoirin offer €10k reward for information'Our hearts are breaking' - Family of missing Nora Quoirin offer €10k reward for information

Timeline of search for missing teenager Nora QuoirinTimeline of search for missing teenager Nora Quoirin

Search continues for Nóra Quoirin missing in MalaysiaSearch continues for Nóra Quoirin missing in Malaysia

TOPIC: Nóra Quoirin

More in this Section

TFI advertising contract for 'concept architect' to work on Dublin Metrolink projectTFI advertising contract for 'concept architect' to work on Dublin Metrolink project

Tributes paid to 'bright, talented and bubbly' teen who died at Galway DebsTributes paid to 'bright, talented and bubbly' teen who died at Galway Debs

Almost 350 children treated for obesity in two yearsAlmost 350 children treated for obesity in two years

Almost 59,000 students to receive Leaving Cert results after major reformsAlmost 59,000 students to receive Leaving Cert results after major reforms


Lifestyle

Avoid snacks high in fat, sugar and salt, says Helen O’Callaghan.Quick fix: 25% of all meals include food and drinks high in fat, salt and sugar

Making the right choice that will have lasting value when investing in a new set of dining chairs takes planning and consideration of both practical and aesthetic needs, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Let's be seated: Your guide to investing in a new set of dining chairs

Tara Stewart in conversation with Hilary Fennell.This much I know: Tara Stewart

A diehard fan of Home & Away, Megan O’Brien made sure that a stop-off at the soap’s iconic “Summer Bay” set was firmly on the itinerary during her holiday in Australia with her boyfriend Peter Murphy.Wedding of the Week: Summer Bay stroll led to proposal

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »