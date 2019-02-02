NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Body found in search for missing Irish man in Spain

Saturday, February 02, 2019 - 03:53 PM
By Digital Desk staff

A body has been found during the search for a missing Irish man in Spain.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed it is providing consular assistance to the man's family.

Reports say the body was found buried beside a motorway in the Rojales area of the Costa Blanca.

The motorway runs between Benijófar and Algorfa.

The Dublin man was reported missing to police in September last year.

Local media has said four people have been arrested.

