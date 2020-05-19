Body found in search for missing Donegal woman

Update: The body of missing person Collen Magner has been found.

Gardaí are today looking for the public's help in finding Donegal woman Colleen Magner, who has been missing for the past two days.

Colleen, 43, has been missing from the Derrybeg area of Donegal since Sunday, May 17.

She is described as 5'7", with long brown curly hair, and of medium build.

When last seen, Colleen was wearing a pair of black leggings and black runners.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardai in Milford on 074 915 3060 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.