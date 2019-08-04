Body found in search for missing 62-year-old woman

UPDATE August 5: Gardaí have stood down their search for missing Irish Times journalist Kathryn Holmquist after the discovery of a body on Dollymount Strand.

Gardaí said they are treating the incident as a personal tragedy.

Irish Times deputy editor Deirdre Veldon described Ms Holmquist as "one of the most accomplished features writers of her generation."

"Kate Holmquist was possessed of an emphatic approach, a keen ear and an eye for detail.

"As a writer, she first chronicled the early stirrings of a changing Ireland, especially as those changes affected women.

"In her work in The Irish Times, she occupied a variety of roles including that of education correspondent, features writer and commissioning editor.”

Previously: A 62-year-old woman has gone missing from her home in Dublin.

Kathryn (Kate) Holmquist was last seen at her home on Lower Albert Road in Sandycove at 6pm yesterday evening.

She is described as being five foot six inches tall with brown eyes.

It is not known what she was wearing when last seen.

Kathryn’s family and An Garda Síochána are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí at Dun Laoghaire on 01-666 5000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.