Body found in search for Dublin man who went missing in UK before Christmas

By Press Association
Friday, January 10, 2020 - 02:10 PM

A body has been discovered by police divers searching for a man who has been missing since December.

Kevin Lynch, 45, from Dublin, was visiting a friend in Portishead last month but failed to catch his flight home.

He has not been in contact with his family, friends or workplace since December 22.

Avon and Somerset Police said Mr Lynch had travelled to Bristol and was there in the early hours of December 23.

The search has now been called off but the police will continue to make enquiries on behalf of the coroner who has been notified.

CCTV footage shows him in the harbourside area at 2.51am that day.

A force spokesman said a body had been discovered during searches by police divers shortly after 9am on Friday.

“The family of Mr Lynch, who has been missing since 23 December, have been notified,” a force spokesman said.

“Formal identification of the body still has to be undertaken.

“The search has now been called off but the police will continue to make enquiries on behalf of the coroner who has been notified.

“We would like to thank members of the public for their support and assistance during the search for Mr Lynch.”

Detectives previously described the disappearance of Mr Lynch as out of character and said he was not familiar with the area.

TOPIC: Missing people

