Body found in Lough Mask search for missing five-year-old boy

The body of a five-year-old boy has been found after he was reported missing yesterday. It is believed the young boy fell out of a dinghy at Lough Mask in Co Mayo yesterday evening.

The alarm was raised at 6.30pm yesterday after the dinghy was seen floating empty in the water near the Toormakeady side of the lough.

Gardaí in Castlebar assisted by Coast Guard, Civil Defence, Lough Mask Water Rescue and local divers have confirmed that the search operation has been stood down as his body was recovered from Lough Mask this morning.

An Garda Síochána have requested respect the family's privacy.

Earlier: Search resumes at Lough Mask for missing five-year-old boy

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter resumed a search of the area at 5.30am today. The Coast Guard operation Is being co-ordinated from Malin Head.

Specialist divers and Civil Defence teams will also continue to be involved in the operation today.