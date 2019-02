Gardaí are investigating after the body of a man in his 50s was found at a house in Cork city overnight.

The body was found at a house at Avenue de Rennes in Mahon at around midnight and emergency services were alerted.

Gardaí have launched an investigation and are keeping an open mind on the cause of death.

A postmortem examination is expected to be carried out today and the results of these tests will determine the course of the investigation.

