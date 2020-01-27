News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Body exhumed and reburied in Kerry after deceased buried in wrong grave - reports

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, January 27, 2020 - 10:22 AM

A body has been exhumed and reburied at a cemetery in Co. Kerry after the burial took place in the wrong grave.

According to reports on Radio Kerry, Kerry County Council carried the exhumation and reburial at John Paul II Cemetery in Listowel in recent days.

The cemetery was closed to the public last Friday morning while the exhumation and reburial took place.

Officials from the council as well as environmental health officers from the HSE were present.

Kerry County Council , at the request of the families involved, said it would make no comment on the circumstances surrounding the reburial.

