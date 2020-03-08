Body calls for next govt to prioritise gender pay gap

There is a call on International Women's Day for long-awaited laws on Ireland's gender pay gap to be prioritised.

CIPD Ireland, a body for HR and people development, is making the call on the next government as new figures show a slow pace of change on the issue in Irish workplaces.

Research by CIPD Ireland, in conjunction with the Kemmy Business School in Limerick, shows half of workplaces in Ireland believe they have no Gender Pay Gap.

However, just a third say they are actually investigating whether they have one and are calculating its extent.

Businesses were also surveyed about nine ways in which they could act to address their Gender Pay Gap.

These include increasing workplace flexibility, implementing career coaching and mentoring for women, and producing an annual report to monitor it.

CIPD Ireland believes it is concerning that 37% of those surveyed are not engaging in, or even planning to engage in, any of the nine recommendations.