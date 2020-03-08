News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Body calls for next govt to prioritise gender pay gap

Body calls for next govt to prioritise gender pay gap
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 08, 2020 - 08:13 AM

There is a call on International Women's Day for long-awaited laws on Ireland's gender pay gap to be prioritised.

CIPD Ireland, a body for HR and people development, is making the call on the next government as new figures show a slow pace of change on the issue in Irish workplaces.

Research by CIPD Ireland, in conjunction with the Kemmy Business School in Limerick, shows half of workplaces in Ireland believe they have no Gender Pay Gap.

However, just a third say they are actually investigating whether they have one and are calculating its extent.

Businesses were also surveyed about nine ways in which they could act to address their Gender Pay Gap.

These include increasing workplace flexibility, implementing career coaching and mentoring for women, and producing an annual report to monitor it.

CIPD Ireland believes it is concerning that 37% of those surveyed are not engaging in, or even planning to engage in, any of the nine recommendations.

READ MORE

Coronavirus: CUH cancels some outpatient appointments; call for cancellation of St Patrick's Day parades

More on this topic

Papal Nuncio leaves out female coordinator in reply to letter about gender equalityPapal Nuncio leaves out female coordinator in reply to letter about gender equality

Politicians must stand up to ‘gender lobby bullies’, says British MPPoliticians must stand up to ‘gender lobby bullies’, says British MP

Clubs will fly flag to show support for women in sportClubs will fly flag to show support for women in sport

Book challenging gender roles in emergency services hailed as ‘incredible’Book challenging gender roles in emergency services hailed as ‘incredible’


gender equalitypay gapTOPIC: Gender Equality

More in this Section

19th confirmed case of coronavirus in Republic; three new cases in the North19th confirmed case of coronavirus in Republic; three new cases in the North

Protesters call for 'radical-change' governmentProtesters call for 'radical-change' government

'People are injecting in train toilets': Anti-social behaviour a growing problem on public transport-union'People are injecting in train toilets': Anti-social behaviour a growing problem on public transport-union

Two Irish men arrested in connection with human trafficking in BritainTwo Irish men arrested in connection with human trafficking in Britain


Lifestyle

Gender equality isn’t a women’s issue. It’s a human issue, an economic issue, it’s politics, families, education, social media, sports, health and wealth. It’s everything.To mark #IWD2020 five trailblazers reflect on what we can do to create a more equal society

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »