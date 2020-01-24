News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Bodies of three children found in Dublin, woman taken to hospital

Bodies of three children found in Dublin, woman taken to hospital
File photo of Tallaght Hospital.
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Friday, January 24, 2020 - 08:53 PM

Gardaí are conducting a major investigation after three children, all thought to be under the age of 10, were found dead at a house in west Dublin.

The children, two boys and one girl, were discovered inside a family home in the Parson's Court area of Newcastle at around 7pm tonight.

It is understood that there were no obvious physical injuries to the children and gardaí are initially treating the tragedy as "sudden deaths".

Indications as to the cause of death will not be known until the State Pathologist conducts a preliminary post mortem at the scene.

A woman in her 40s, believed to the children’s mother, was found by Dublin Fire Brigade staff near the home and was taken to Tallaght Hospital.

Paramedics made the tragic discovery of the bodies inside the house.

Gardaí are not looking to speak to anyone else in relation to their investigation.

It is understood emergency services were alerted to the scene after receiving reports of a woman wandering outside the house in a disoriented state.

There are unconfirmed reports a note was found at the scene, which will be the subject of examination.

Gardaí from Clondalkin Garda Station responded and sealed off the house, pending the arrival of the Technical Bureau and the State Pathologist.

READ MORE

Cork gardaí seize cash and drugs in separate raids

The woman is being cared for by staff at Tallaght Hospital. Gardaí will speak to her once doctors have decided she is able to talk to them.

Councillor for the area Emer Higgins described the events as an “unimaginable tragedy”.

“My thoughts are with everybody impacted,” said the Fine Gael representative.

“This is a really tight-knit community, it’s a small area, it’s a quiet area and it’s just unthinkable that something like this could be happening on our doorstep.

“It’s so tragic. It’s unbelievable that three young people’s lives could be cut short like that, in what seems to be a particularly tragic case.”

A further Garda statement on the tragedy is expected tomorrow.

Anyone with any information in relation to the discovery is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 where an incident room has been established.


Dublin

More in this Section

Cork gardaí seize cash and drugs in separate raidsCork gardaí seize cash and drugs in separate raids

HSE: Coronavirus outbreak an 'emerging, rapidly evolving situation'HSE: Coronavirus outbreak an 'emerging, rapidly evolving situation'

Alcoholic father gets suspended sentence for leaving daughters in guesthouse to go drinking and hitting one of themAlcoholic father gets suspended sentence for leaving daughters in guesthouse to go drinking and hitting one of them

'This is a national crisis' - Drogheda families speak ahead of protest against criminality and violence'This is a national crisis' - Drogheda families speak ahead of protest against criminality and violence


Lifestyle

Falsies don’t have to be fiddly, says Katie Wright.5 common myths about false lashes

Hiring professional designers to guide you through a home revamp can get you what you want, which doesn’t necessarily have to be what TV home improvement shows tell us, writes Carol O’Callaghan.What a professional interior designer can do for you when planning a home revamp

Kya deLongchamps turns the spotlight on countertop stars to look out for in the last throes of the January sales.Counter culture: Some star kitchen appliance buys

The model, presenter and musician chats to Lauren Taylor about how different it is having a newborn in her 40s.Myleene Klass on her post-baby body: ‘I’ve got two stone to lose but I won’t berate myself’

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 19
  • 21
  • 24
  • 37
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »