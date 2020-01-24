Bodies of three children found in Dublin, woman taken to hospital

Gardaí are conducting a major investigation after three children, all thought to be under the age of 10, were found dead at a house in west Dublin.

The children, two boys and one girl, were discovered inside a family home in the Parson's Court area of Newcastle at around 7pm tonight.

It is understood that there were no obvious physical injuries to the children and gardaí are initially treating the tragedy as "sudden deaths".

Indications as to the cause of death will not be known until the State Pathologist conducts a preliminary post mortem at the scene.

A woman in her 40s, believed to the children’s mother, was found by Dublin Fire Brigade staff near the home and was taken to Tallaght Hospital.

Paramedics made the tragic discovery of the bodies inside the house.

Gardaí are not looking to speak to anyone else in relation to their investigation.

It is understood emergency services were alerted to the scene after receiving reports of a woman wandering outside the house in a disoriented state.

There are unconfirmed reports a note was found at the scene, which will be the subject of examination.

Gardaí from Clondalkin Garda Station responded and sealed off the house, pending the arrival of the Technical Bureau and the State Pathologist.

READ MORE Cork gardaí seize cash and drugs in separate raids

The woman is being cared for by staff at Tallaght Hospital. Gardaí will speak to her once doctors have decided she is able to talk to them.

Councillor for the area Emer Higgins described the events as an “unimaginable tragedy”.

“My thoughts are with everybody impacted,” said the Fine Gael representative.

“This is a really tight-knit community, it’s a small area, it’s a quiet area and it’s just unthinkable that something like this could be happening on our doorstep.

“It’s so tragic. It’s unbelievable that three young people’s lives could be cut short like that, in what seems to be a particularly tragic case.”

A further Garda statement on the tragedy is expected tomorrow.

Anyone with any information in relation to the discovery is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600 where an incident room has been established.