Blow for Cork traders as Douglas Shopping Centre to remain closed until next summer

Douglas Shopping Centre is to remain closed until next summer as demolition work begins on the car park which caught on fire two weeks ago.

It has also been confirmed that 137 cars have been safely removed from the car park with 10 more due to come out over the course of the weekend.

"An initial area for demolition has been identified but given the extent of the damage, additional areas may have to be added," a statement from the shopping centre read.

Latest update. Thank you for all your support & patience. #douglasvillage pic.twitter.com/DscU5aEEMr — Douglas Village (@douglasvillage) September 14, 2019

The target date for reopening the centre is next summer however, this is depending on how much of the area is demolished, the statement added.