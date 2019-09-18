News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Bloody Sunday families tell of relief as Soldier F case reaches court

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 11:52 AM

The prosecution of a former soldier accused of two murders on Bloody Sunday has reached a courtroom for the first time.

The case of Soldier F, who also faces five attempted murder charges in relation to the shootings in Derry on January 30 1972, was heard before a district judge in Derry Magistrates’ Court.

At the brief hearing this morning, Mark Mulholland QC, representing the former paratrooper, confirmed he would be challenging the attempt to send him to Crown Court trial by calling witnesses at a mixed committal hearing.

The case was adjourned to December 4 to allow defence and prosecution to prepare for the committal proceedings.

District Judge Barney McElholm granted an interim anonymity order to continue the protection of the accused’s identity.

Liam Wray said he and his family are relieved the case has finally come to court (Liam McBurney/PA)
He said he accepted it would “take some time” before the committal could proceed.

“It’s important that this is all done with a degree of fairness to all concerned in these matters,” he said.

The decision to prosecute the ex-paratrooper was announced by the Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service in March.

He was not required to attend court at this stage of the criminal proceedings and did not do so.

Bloody Sunday became one of the most notorious incidents of the Northern Ireland Troubles when members of the Parachute Regiment opened fire on a crowd of civil rights demonstrators, killing 13.

Soldier F is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney.

He also stands accused of the attempted murders of Patrick O’Donnell, Joseph Friel, Joe Mahon and Michael Quinn. He faces a seventh supporting charge of the attempted murder of a person or persons unknown on the day.

Members of the Wray and McKinney families and their supporters walked together to the courthouse (Liam McBurney/PA)
Relatives of those killed on Bloody Sunday walked together to court ahead this morning’s hearing.

They assembled in the Diamond area of the Derry city before walking together up Bishop Street to the courthouse. Police closed the road to facilitate the walk.

Outside court, Mr McKinney’s brother Mickey said: “This is a very significant event for us on the journey towards achieving the third and final demand of the Bloody Sunday justice campaign – the prosecution of a soldier for murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday.”

Liam Wray, the brother of James Wray, said it was a “historic day”.

He added: “I am very nervous this morning.

“We are glad and relieved that his day has arrived, it’s been 47-and-a-half years.”

- Press Association

