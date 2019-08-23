News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Blood test ‘may detect ovarian cancer up to two years earlier’

Blood test ‘may detect ovarian cancer up to two years earlier’
By Press Association
Friday, August 23, 2019 - 07:08 AM

A blood test may detect ovarian cancer up to two years earlier, researchers in Belfast said.

Scientists developed a simple screening method involving a biomarker made up of four proteins seen together.

The study, published in the journal Nature, involved the analysis of blood samples from 80 individuals across a seven-year period.

Around half of ovarian cancer cases are picked up at a late stage, when treatment is less likely to be successful

Dr Bobby Graham from the School of Biological Sciences at Queen’s University Belfast and lead author of the study said: “Firstly, we discovered that the presence of the biomarker panel will enable us to detect EOC (Epithelial Ovarian Cancer).

“We then developed a screening test to detect this biomarker panel, making this a relatively simple diagnostic test.

“The algorithm designed will screen the blood sample and flag any abnormal levels of the proteins associated with the cancer.

“The screening test identifies ovarian cancer up to two years before the current tests allow.”

If diagnosed at stage one of EOC, there is a 90% chance of five-year survival compared to 22% if diagnosed at stage three or four.

Dr Graham added: “The results of this study are encouraging, however, we now want to focus on testing it in a wider sample set so that we can use the data to advocate for an ovarian cancer screening programme.”

The research was carried out in partnership with the University of New South Wales Australia, University of Milan, University of Manchester and University College London.

Dr Rachel Shaw, research information manager at Cancer Research UK, said: “Around half of ovarian cancer cases are picked up at a late stage, when treatment is less likely to be successful. So developing simple tests like these that could help detect the disease sooner is essential.

“At Cancer Research UK, we’re working hard to find new ways to detect cancer early and improve the tests already available. It’s really exciting to see these encouraging results for this type of ovarian cancer.”

The project was jointly funded by the Eve Appeal charity and Cancer Research UK.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Low-cost 'polypill' effective at preventing heart disease, study findsLow-cost 'polypill' effective at preventing heart disease, study finds

Dog ownership linked to better heart healthDog ownership linked to better heart health

Malaria control success in Africa ‘at risk from spread of multi-drug resistance’Malaria control success in Africa ‘at risk from spread of multi-drug resistance’

Mind training: Wellness coach Alison Canavan on need for mindfulness at you ageMind training: Wellness coach Alison Canavan on need for mindfulness at you age

CancerCancer research UKovarian cancerTOPIC: Health

More in this Section

60 years of policing cooperation with UK will ‘fall away’ after no-deal Brexit60 years of policing cooperation with UK will ‘fall away’ after no-deal Brexit

Stormont vacuum ‘a problem’ in fight against dissidents, PSNI chief warnsStormont vacuum ‘a problem’ in fight against dissidents, PSNI chief warns

Spike Island and Cliffs of Moher shortlisted for World's Best Attraction awardSpike Island and Cliffs of Moher shortlisted for World's Best Attraction award

All Together Now promoters 'truly sorry' for traffic chaos at festivalAll Together Now promoters 'truly sorry' for traffic chaos at festival


Lifestyle

RP O’Donnell says it is hard to find anywhere better than Boston to show your family a great time as he returns to a city he used to call homeA family friendly holiday guide to get the best out of beautiful Boston

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »