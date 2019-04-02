Blood on window after burglary leads to jail term

Blood on a broken window at the scene of a burglary in Glanmire where cash and jewellery were stolen resulted in a Limerick man being linked with the crime and sentenced to eight months in jail.

Wayne O’Callaghan, aged 30, who is from Limerick, was living at 7 Brooklodge, Glanmire, Co Cork, at the time of the burglary in October 2017 at a house at Oakfield Green in Glanmire.

Sgt Gearóid Davis said: “On October 24 at 3.40pm the injured party arrived home from work to find her house had been broken into.

€500 in cash was taken as well as jewellery to the value of €1,000. Five bottles of perfume were also taken.

Entry was gained via a broken window. Blood was recovered at the scene and was identified to be the blood of Wayne O’Callaghan.

Judge Patricia McNamara said the theft of jewellery could be particularly upsetting for householders as there is often a sentimental value to such items.

Sgt Davis said there was a victim impact statement available in court.

While the report was not read out, Judge McNamara said it had a particularly bad effect on the owner of the house as she now feels she cannot be in her own home without the alarm on.

The judge also noted that some items of jewellery which were never recovered had been given to the woman by her mother who is now deceased.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said O’Callaghan had a heroin addiction and was under the influence of the drug at the time of the burglary.

Judge McNamara imposed an eight-month sentence on O’Callaghan at Cork District Court.