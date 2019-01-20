Blood Moon to bring 'beautiful spectacle of nature' on Monday morning

The best Irish blood moon for 14 years is expected to be visible over Ireland from the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Weather conditions for the event are forecasted to be good in most areas for the total lunar eclipse.

David Moore, Editor of Astronomy Ireland Magazine, says the event will be visible for 62 minutes from 4.41am until 5.43am.

"The moon is going to pass into the earth's shadow, and it will be a full moon, which is the brightest thing we have in the nighttime sky, that will dim down by a factor of one million times to become a dull, red, eerie colour that used to scare ancient peoples," he said.

It's a beautiful spectacle of nature, and we never know quite how red or what other colours are going to be involved.

Astronomers and skygazers are particularly interested in this year’s blood moon, as it is the last of its kind for two years.

PA & Digital Desk