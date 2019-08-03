News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Blistering start to Waterford's All Together Now festival - despite traffic congestion

Blistering start to Waterford's All Together Now festival - despite traffic congestion
Fontaines DC enjoyed a sort of homecoming, playing their first Irish gig since bagging a Mercury Prize nomination
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Saturday, August 03, 2019 - 07:26 AM

A blistering set from dance pioneers Orbital last night closed the Main Stage on the first day of All Together Now, though the festivities were overshadowed by what was happening off site on the roads to Waterford’s Curraghmore House.

Earlier Fontaines DC enjoyed a sort of homecoming, playing their first Irish gig since bagging a Mercury Prize nomination for their debut Dogrel - tunes such as ‘Boys in the Better Land’ and ‘Liberty Belle’ had bodies flying at the stage barrier, while the gentle slope towards the stage afforded a vantage point for those seeking a more genteel evening, including the many families in attendance.

Honourable mentions too go to Nenah Cherry and King Kong Company whose sets both garnered positive word of mouth from those who were there last night.

Unfortunately for many the story of Friday was the interminable delays in getting to the site. Impromptu gridlock parties broke out at some of the approaches to Curraghmore House, as festival goers got out of their vehicles and danced to tunes blaring from car radios.

Kind locals offered water and snacks to frustrated motorists stuck in tailbacks, some even providing their bathrooms to the relief of delayed attendees.

At the campsite war stories were traded, tales of woe of the journeys endured to make it this far. Some wondered how seemingly hundreds of cars idling at a standstill for hours on end fits with the festival’s sustainability ethos.

Just hours into All Together Now 2, there was an obvious improvement needed for the third installment - sort the traffic management.

A statement from the organisers citing the “complex network of surrounding country roads” to the 15th century house did little to appease the anger with some, who questioned why the promoters Pod increased the capacity on last year’s festival ii the site apparently lacks the adequate infrastructure to get everyone through in a timely manner.

But that’s behind us now. Fontaines and Orbital were a welcome remedy to travel sickness - or sickness of travel - and with the likes of Hot Chip and Jon Hopkins tonight there’s no doubt there’ll be plenty of movement in Waterford tonight.

READ MORE

Whistleblower smear Garda avoids most of legal bill

More on this topic

Something for the weekend? Here are some the major events happening over the Bank HolidaySomething for the weekend? Here are some the major events happening over the Bank Holiday

The Kinks pay tribute to keyboardist Ian Gibbons following his death at 67The Kinks pay tribute to keyboardist Ian Gibbons following his death at 67

Scene & heard: Here's your entertainment news round-upScene & heard: Here's your entertainment news round-up

Irish band shocked as three asylum seekers hide under their tour bus from France to GalwayIrish band shocked as three asylum seekers hide under their tour bus from France to Galway

All Together NowTOPIC: Music

More in this Section

EU 'crucifying' Irish famers with trade deal, IFA claimEU 'crucifying' Irish famers with trade deal, IFA claim

Abuse survivors call for health, housing and income help from GovtAbuse survivors call for health, housing and income help from Govt

BBC insists impartiality will be maintained as staff attend Belfast PrideBBC insists impartiality will be maintained as staff attend Belfast Pride

Three arrested as gardaí seize drugs and cash in LimerickThree arrested as gardaí seize drugs and cash in Limerick


Lifestyle

The conversation around The Big Day has been dominated by two questions. First, is this really, as claimed, Chance the Rapper’s debut album? And second, does it need to be 22 tracks long?Album review: Chance the Rapper - The Big Day

Disney’s “live action” Lion King remake has been disturbing the bejaysus out of audiences with its super- realistic CGI animals. Nothing is creepier, it turns out, than realistically- depicted alpha predators who burst into song.Album review: Beyoncé - The Lion King: Gift

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »