Blaze near Ballymun visible across Dublin city extinguished

Pic: Dublin Fire Brigade
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 16, 2020 - 06:05 PM

Update 6.05pm: Dublin Fire Brigade has extinguished a large blaze in the north of Dublin city.

About 40 cars caught fire earlier this afternoon, at Sillogue Green in Ballymun.

The inferno released a plume of toxic smoke that was visible across the county.

It led to multiple members of the public calling the emergency services at around 1.20pm.

Around 30 Firefighters, five fire engines and a water tanker were deployed to the scene.

Earlier: Scrap cars on fire near Ballymun in blaze visible across Dublin city

Around 40 scrap cars are on fire just off Junction 4 of the M50 at Ballymun in Dublin.

The blaze can be seen across the city, which has lead to multiple emergency calls.

Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene with five engines and a water tanker.

People who live nearby are advised to close their windows.

Dublin Fire Brigade said they are "making good progress" in tackling the fire and that "the incident has been scaled back from 6 units to 4.'

They added: "We're still advising to keep windows closed as a precaution if you live nearby."

TOPIC: Dublin Fire Brigade

