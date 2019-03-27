'Blatant electioneering' - Govt asked to explain how they will fund third-level education

The Government has been called upon to explain how it intends to fund third-level education now that it has ruled out increasing fees or introducing student loans.

There has been a broad welcome to the news that the Government has ruled out increasing the burden on students but Opposition TDs have demanded clarity as to how an annual shortfall of €600 million will be met.

The decision was revealed in the Irish Examiner today which reported Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he is not inclined or enthusiastic to increase fees or introduce a student loan scheme.

Catherine Martin, Green Party Deputy Leader said that while she welcomes the Taoiseach’s comments, he has given no indication of where the money to keep our universities and third level institutions afloat is going to come from.

His Government has been unwilling to commit to the scale of investment needed over the last series of Budgets since 2016 to meet the Cassells’ Reports targets, and as it stands the state will be unlikely to meet the first benchmark of an additional €600m by 2021 over 2015 funding levels for the sector,” she said.

“Many institutions are already experiencing the consequences of this enormous funding gap, which will only get worse for students and staff and our higher education system overall until action is taken.

“These comments from the Taoiseach seem to be blatant electioneering by Fine Gael. They are trying to have their cake and eat it too by ruling out every option that doesn’t involve a massive increase in state funding, and also refusing to increase state funding to the levels needed,” she added.

The Union of Students in Ireland (USI) said it welcomed the Taoiseach’s comments in favour of publicly funding Higher Education.

USI President Síona Cahill said:

We need a publicly funded education system that is accessible, high quality and fit for purpose. I have requested a meeting with the Minister of State for Higher Education as a matter of urgency to discuss this further.

“At €3,000, Ireland will have the highest fees in the EU after Brexit, and this is affecting access particularly for the most marginalised or disadvantaged. Meanwhile, SUSI grants have not increased for students in line with the cost of living and soaring rents in Ireland today since 2012,” she said.