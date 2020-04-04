News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Blarney man, 24, who died in motorcross accident yesterday is named locally

By Olivia Kelleher
Saturday, April 04, 2020 - 09:36 PM

A 24-year-old man who passed away in a motorcross accident over the weekend after his bike struck a tree has been named locally as Stephen O’Callaghan of Blarney, Co Cork.

Mr O’Callaghan of the Riverview Estate, Tower, in Blarney was riding his scrambler bike at a woodland track on the outskirts of Blarney at about 8pm on Saturday when the accident occurred.

The young man lost control of the scrambler bike on a section of the track and collided with a tree. He was critically injured when he was thrown off the bike.

The alarm was raised and the emergency services rushed to the scene. Tragically Mr O’Callaghan was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as a tragic accident.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been noticed and a post mortem will be carried out at Cork University Hospital. A file will also be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

Dad had to meet new daughter on Facetime due to Covid-19 hospital restrictions

Man, 20s, killed in scrambler crash in Cork

