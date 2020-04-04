Blarney man, 24, who died in motorcross accident yesterday is named locally

A 24-year-old man who passed away in a motorcross accident over the weekend after his bike struck a tree has been named locally as Stephen O’Callaghan of Blarney, Co Cork.

Mr O’Callaghan of the Riverview Estate, Tower, in Blarney was riding his scrambler bike at a woodland track on the outskirts of Blarney at about 8pm on Saturday when the accident occurred.

The young man lost control of the scrambler bike on a section of the track and collided with a tree. He was critically injured when he was thrown off the bike.

The alarm was raised and the emergency services rushed to the scene. Tragically Mr O’Callaghan was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is being treated as a tragic accident.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been noticed and a post mortem will be carried out at Cork University Hospital. A file will also be prepared for the Coroner’s Court.

READ MORE Dad had to meet new daughter on Facetime due to Covid-19 hospital restrictions

Man, 20s, killed in scrambler crash in Cork

A motorcyclist in his 20s has died following an accident in Blarney, Co Cork.

The man sustained critical injuries in an incident on an off-road track shortly before 5pm today.

Emergency services rushed to the scene. The man was pronounced dead before he could be taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

It is understood the fatal incident involved a motocross-type bike which was being used by the man on an off-road track.

The motorcyclist lost control and was thrown off, suffering critical injuries as he hit the ground.

The death is being treated as a tragic accident.

A file will now be prepared for the Cork Coroner’s Court.