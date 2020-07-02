News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Blanket 30km/hr speed limit proposed for Dublin

Blanket 30km/hr speed limit proposed for Dublin
Some commuters in Dublin find other creative ways to get around the city. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, July 02, 2020 - 09:25 AM

People in Dublin are being asked for their feedback on plans to make 30km/hr the default speed limit in the city.

The local authority had been introducing the lower limit in residential areas on a phased basis.

But under new Covid-19 plans, the zones will be extended to arterial routes including Rathmines and Harold's Cross Roads, Dorset Street and Gardiner Street.

A public consultation begins today and will last for six weeks.

Barry Aldworth from AA Ireland says it will have an impact on getting round the city. 

Mr Aldworth said: "People will still be able to drive where they need to. It might take a bit longer. 

"But on the flip side there is less likelihood of collisions causing delays in the city. 

"So it may actually increase or shorten your journey time as it is less likely to be a disruptive factor."

Other cities in Ireland have begun to pedestrianise their public spaces further in response to the coronavirus. 

In Cork, he historic Marina riverside amenity in Cork has been pedestrianised for the summer, fuelling hopes that it could become permanent.

READ MORE

Parts of Dublin city centre to be pedestrianised post Covid-19 reports say

More on this topic

'I am overwhelmed and humbled': Hazel Chu elected Mayor of Dublin City'I am overwhelmed and humbled': Hazel Chu elected Mayor of Dublin City

Green Party's Hazel Chu to be elected Lord Mayor of Dublin tonightGreen Party's Hazel Chu to be elected Lord Mayor of Dublin tonight

Man arrested in connection with Dublin shootingMan arrested in connection with Dublin shooting

Dublin City enters Phase Three of lockdown exit with public seating applications ongoingDublin City enters Phase Three of lockdown exit with public seating applications ongoing

TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

Briefing due on quarantine rule for arrivals in IrelandBriefing due on quarantine rule for arrivals in Ireland

Martin ‘insulted both me and my community’ - MoynihanMartin ‘insulted both me and my community’ - Moynihan

One-metre rule casts doubt on return to schools in SeptemberOne-metre rule casts doubt on return to schools in September

Direct Provision resident is Smedias' Journalist of the YearDirect Provision resident is Smedias' Journalist of the Year


Lifestyle

It is the fourth of May, 2007. I am coming home from work, tired and scrolling through images of Trapani, Sicily - our holiday destination in a few weeks. Nothing remarkable about the journey, until I read the story of a missing girl in Praia De Luz, Portugal.Learning Points: Give Madeleine McCann's family the space to put their lives back together

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

  • 3
  • 8
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »