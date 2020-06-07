News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Black Lives Matter: Irish protests pass off peacefully

Black Lives Matter: Irish protests pass off peacefully
People arrive at a Black Lives Matter protest rally outside the US Embassy in Dublin yesterday. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, June 07, 2020 - 11:39 AM

Black Lives Matter protests across Ireland passed off peacefully yesterday.

Organisers, including the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland, said they felt strongly about proceeding with the actions despite warnings from public health authorities and the gardaí.

The force says there were no arrests at demonstrations involving hundreds of people in Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Waterford, Sligo and Carrick-on-Shannon.

They will consult with the DPP on whether to take any action against protesters or organisers over possible breaches of the pandemic regulations.

Police in the North have issued fines to 60 people taking part in Black Lives Matter protests in Belfast and Derry yesterday.

The Chief Constable Simon Byrne says the rallies "passed off peacefully", but added "people have the right to protest but not to endanger lives".

READ MORE

NI First Minister fears Brexit trade talks ‘are not going particularly well’

More on this topic

Anti-racism campaigners rename Glasgow streets linked to slave ownersAnti-racism campaigners rename Glasgow streets linked to slave owners

Beyonce and Kim Kardashian among stars honouring Breonna TaylorBeyonce and Kim Kardashian among stars honouring Breonna Taylor

Erica Cody: 'It's easy to excuse casually racist behaviour'Erica Cody: 'It's easy to excuse casually racist behaviour'

Oscars say they are ‘committed to progress’ after David Oyelowo’s Selma claimsOscars say they are ‘committed to progress’ after David Oyelowo’s Selma claims


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Black Lives Matter

More in this Section

Immigrant Council calls for action on Direct Provision reportsImmigrant Council calls for action on Direct Provision reports

More off-peak public transport can be added - NTAMore off-peak public transport can be added - NTA

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Catherine Martin confirms Green Party leadership bidCatherine Martin confirms Green Party leadership bid


Lifestyle

Maintain your colour until you can finally get back to your hairdresser.How to keep dyed hair looking fresh at home

The calendar for upcoming sales is filling up nicely as auctioneers adapt, says Des O’SullivanAntiques: No shortage of online opportunities to collect

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »